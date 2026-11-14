Fairfield’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for people who like working with their hands. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Fairfield, OH.

Employer: Thomas & Galbraith – Cincinnati

Thomas & Galbraith – Cincinnati Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25/hr base + commission and bonuses

Diagnose and repair residential drain systems while helping customers make clear, confident choices. This role comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, paid holidays, PTO, and training) and room to grow your plumbing skills.

Employer: Thomas & Galbraith – Cincinnati

Thomas & Galbraith – Cincinnati Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$40/hr + commission

Residential electrician role handling installs, maintenance, and repairs in homes, from wiring and panels to lighting. You’ll get industry-leading pay, solid benefits, and steady work if you’re detail-focused and comfortable with ladders, tools, and on-call rotation.

Employer: CARVANA

Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Likely full-time (inspection center role)

Likely (inspection center role) Pay: Competitive wage (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on paint work in a high-tech inspection center: priming, sanding, buffing, touch-up, and paint mixing. Comes with 100% company-paid healthcare, 401(k) with match, PTO (your birthday off), and training to grow from entry level.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.