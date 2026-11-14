Fairfield’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level roles and a management job with growth potential.

Employer: Caruso's Ristorante & Bar

Caruso's Ristorante & Bar Location: Fairfield, OH (6765 Dixie Hwy)

Fairfield, OH (6765 Dixie Hwy) Type: Not listed (likely part-time, restaurant hours)

Be the first smile guests see at this local Italian favorite. You’ll answer phones, take reservations, greet guests, and manage wait times—great if you’re friendly, organized, and want to get into restaurant work.

Employer: Caruso's Ristorante & Bar

Caruso's Ristorante & Bar Location: Fairfield, OH

Fairfield, OH Type: Not listed (restaurant schedule; tips available)

Support servers, clear and reset tables, refill drinks, and keep the dining room running smoothly. Good fit if you like a fast pace, want to earn tips, and are looking for a starter job in hospitality.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Fairfield, OH

Fairfield, OH Type: Full-time

Lead the deli and bakery team in a big retail store—hiring, training, scheduling, and driving sales. Comes with weekly pay, team member discount, paid parental leave, education assistance, and development programs for career growth.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.