Cincinnati Insurance in Fairfield is interviewing candidates for its Commercial Lines team assistant class that begins in January 2027. Interviews will be held during a hiring event, and applicants must bring a resume and a driver’s license or state ID for check-in; registration is required before attending. Learn more and register: https://cinfin.com/cincinnati-insurance-careers/events

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Fairfield, Ohio - Government