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Fairfield
Cincinnati Insurance hiring Commercial Lines assistants
7 days ago
Cincinnati Insurance in Fairfield is interviewing candidates for its Commercial Lines team assistant class that begins in January 2027. Interviews will be held during a hiring event, and applicants must bring a resume and a driver’s license or state ID for check-in; registration is required before attending. Learn more and register: https://cinfin.com/cincinnati-insurance-careers/events
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Fairfield, Ohio - Government
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