Healthcare hiring is steady in Fairfield, OH right now, especially for hands-on patient care. If you like being on your feet and helping people directly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mercy Health

Mercy Health Location: Fairfield, OH (Fairfield Hospital)

(Fairfield Hospital) Type: PRN / As-needed (listed as full-time category, but PRN schedule)

(listed as full-time category, but PRN schedule) Salary: Not listed

Work on the Acute Rehab Unit, helping patients with daily care, mobility, and comfort while supporting the RN team. Great fit if you have STNA/CNA, nurse aide training, or clinical experience and want flexible PRN hours plus access to strong benefits and tuition assistance when eligible.

Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health Location: Fairfield, OH (Fairfield Hospital)

(Fairfield Hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the Ortho/Neuro unit, taking vitals, helping with hygiene and mobility, and being the link between patients and nurses. Ideal if you’ve completed nurse aide training, STNA/CNA, or a nursing clinical, and want steady hospital experience with growth, PTO, and education support.

Employer: Fairfield Care Community

Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Not clearly stated (likely on-site facility role)

Not clearly stated (likely on-site facility role) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in long-term care, helping residents with bathing, dressing, toileting, mobility, and daily living while keeping detailed charting. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, referral bonuses, and growth/mentorship programs for STNAs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.