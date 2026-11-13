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🏥 Fairfield, OH Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Patient Care Roles
Healthcare hiring is steady in Fairfield, OH right now, especially for hands-on patient care. If you like being on your feet and helping people directly, these roles are worth a look.
Patient Care Technician (PCT) – Acute Rehab Unit – Fairfield Hospital (PRN)
- Employer: Mercy Health
- Location: Fairfield, OH (Fairfield Hospital)
- Type: PRN / As-needed (listed as full-time category, but PRN schedule)
- Salary: Not listed
Work on the Acute Rehab Unit, helping patients with daily care, mobility, and comfort while supporting the RN team. Great fit if you have STNA/CNA, nurse aide training, or clinical experience and want flexible PRN hours plus access to strong benefits and tuition assistance when eligible.
Patient Care Technician (PCT) – Ortho/Neuro – Fairfield Hospital
- Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health
- Location: Fairfield, OH (Fairfield Hospital)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join the Ortho/Neuro unit, taking vitals, helping with hygiene and mobility, and being the link between patients and nurses. Ideal if you’ve completed nurse aide training, STNA/CNA, or a nursing clinical, and want steady hospital experience with growth, PTO, and education support.
State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA)
- Employer: Fairfield Care Community
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- Type: Not clearly stated (likely on-site facility role)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role in long-term care, helping residents with bathing, dressing, toileting, mobility, and daily living while keeping detailed charting. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, referral bonuses, and growth/mentorship programs for STNAs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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