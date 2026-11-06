undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚚 Fairfield, OH Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Openings Up to $34.50/hr
Fairfield’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several roles tied to SAP, inventory, and warehouse work. If you like keeping products moving and details tight, this week has some solid options.
Supply Chain Coordinator
- Employer: SGS Consulting
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- Type: Full-time (Direct placement with Fortune client)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role supporting day-to-day supply chain and manufacturing operations. You’ll manage SKU and BOM updates in SAP, help with POs, receiving, inventory tracking, and RMAs, and support sister plants. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s degree and SAP MM experience.
Inventory Analyst II
- Employer: Motion Recruitment
- Location: Fairfield, OH (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own inventory accuracy and material availability for a global industrial manufacturer. You’ll work across supply chain, warehouse, and logistics, run SAP inventory transactions, support cycle counts and audits, and coordinate with 3PLs.
Supply Chain / Materials Coordinator
- Employer: Radiant Systems Inc
- Location: 5855 Union Center Blvd, Fairfield, OH 45014
- Type: Contract (12+ months)
- Max Pay: Up to $34.50/hr on W2 (no benefits)
Day-shift role following eMCN/SAP workflows for SKU creation and BOM changes, creating POs, supporting receiving and RMAs, and tracking inventory to sister plants. Good match if you have a Bachelor’s in Business/Engineering/Supply Chain, manufacturing or logistics experience, and strong SAP skills.
Inventory Analyst II (Contract)
- Employer: Radiant Systems Inc
- Location: Fairfield, OH 45014
- Type: Contract (12+ months)
- Max Pay: Up to $34.50/hr on W2 (no benefits)
Focus on inventory levels and material availability to support production. You’ll monitor warehouse and 3PL stock, run SAP goods receipts and movements, handle reconciliation, cycle counts, RCA, and support monthly audits. Ideal if you know SAP Inventory Management, 3PL operations, and Excel.
Buyer / Purchasing – Supply Chain Support DVC
- Employer: Radiant Systems Inc
- Location: Fairfield, OH 45014
- Type: Contract (12+ months, 1st shift)
- Max Pay: Up to $34.50/hr on W2
Purchasing-heavy supply chain support role. You’ll follow eMCN/SAP workflows for SKUs/BOMs, create POs, support receiving and RMAs, and help with inventory to sister plants. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s, manufacturing or supply chain background, and solid SAP experience.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Boundless Network
- Location: Fairfield, OH (in or near Fairfield/West Chester)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse role doing picking, packing, shipping, kitting, bagging/tagging, and cycle counts with a small team. You’ll stay active, lift up to 50 lbs, use basic computer skills, and help keep the space safe and clean.
Inventory Analyst
- Employer: HireTalent
- Location: Fairfield, OH (Onsite)
- Type: Contract (in person)
- Pay: $28.00–$32.00 per hour
Key role managing inventory flows between warehouse and 3PL to keep production running. You’ll work from the Master Production Plan, run SAP goods movements, send weekly 3PL pull requests, support cycle counts and audits, and be the main contact for the 3PL.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.