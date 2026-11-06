🚚 Fairfield, OH Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Openings Up to $34.50/hr

Fairfield’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several roles tied to SAP, inventory, and warehouse work. If you like keeping products moving and details tight, this week has some solid options.

Employer: SGS Consulting

SGS Consulting Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time (Direct placement with Fortune client)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting day-to-day supply chain and manufacturing operations. You’ll manage SKU and BOM updates in SAP, help with POs, receiving, inventory tracking, and RMAs, and support sister plants. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s degree and SAP MM experience.

Employer: Motion Recruitment

Motion Recruitment Location: Fairfield, OH (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own inventory accuracy and material availability for a global industrial manufacturer. You’ll work across supply chain, warehouse, and logistics, run SAP inventory transactions, support cycle counts and audits, and coordinate with 3PLs.

Employer: Radiant Systems Inc

Radiant Systems Inc Location: 5855 Union Center Blvd, Fairfield, OH 45014

Type: Contract (12+ months)

Max Pay: Up to $34.50/hr on W2 (no benefits)

Day-shift role following eMCN/SAP workflows for SKU creation and BOM changes, creating POs, supporting receiving and RMAs, and tracking inventory to sister plants. Good match if you have a Bachelor’s in Business/Engineering/Supply Chain, manufacturing or logistics experience, and strong SAP skills.

Employer: Radiant Systems Inc

Radiant Systems Inc Location: Fairfield, OH 45014

Type: Contract (12+ months)

Max Pay: Up to $34.50/hr on W2 (no benefits)

Focus on inventory levels and material availability to support production. You’ll monitor warehouse and 3PL stock, run SAP goods receipts and movements, handle reconciliation, cycle counts, RCA, and support monthly audits. Ideal if you know SAP Inventory Management, 3PL operations, and Excel.

Employer: Radiant Systems Inc

Radiant Systems Inc Location: Fairfield, OH 45014

Type: Contract (12+ months, 1st shift)

Max Pay: Up to $34.50/hr on W2

Purchasing-heavy supply chain support role. You’ll follow eMCN/SAP workflows for SKUs/BOMs, create POs, support receiving and RMAs, and help with inventory to sister plants. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s, manufacturing or supply chain background, and solid SAP experience.

Employer: Boundless Network

Boundless Network Location: Fairfield, OH (in or near Fairfield/West Chester)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role doing picking, packing, shipping, kitting, bagging/tagging, and cycle counts with a small team. You’ll stay active, lift up to 50 lbs, use basic computer skills, and help keep the space safe and clean.

Employer: HireTalent

HireTalent Location: Fairfield, OH (Onsite)

Type: Contract (in person)

Pay: $28.00–$32.00 per hour

Key role managing inventory flows between warehouse and 3PL to keep production running. You’ll work from the Master Production Plan, run SAP goods movements, send weekly 3PL pull requests, support cycle counts and audits, and be the main contact for the 3PL.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.