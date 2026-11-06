🛒 Fairfield, OH Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings Under $20/hr

Fairfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in tech repair shops and specialty stores. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Asurion (uBreakiFix)

Asurion (uBreakiFix) Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hr base + performance-based incentives

Front-of-house role helping customers with device check-in, check-out, and sales of protection plans and accessories—no repairs ever. Comes with unlimited monthly bonuses, health insurance, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, and clear paths to grow into tech or management.

Employer: New Gen Admin Services

Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Part-time (may vary by store needs)

Pay: Not listed

Customer-facing role in a cannabis dispensary where you greet guests, recommend products, and handle sales while following all state rules. Good fit if you’re 21+, know cannabis strains and effects, and want steady retail hours with a professional shop vibe.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Fairfield shops are hiring on and off all season.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.