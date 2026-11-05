👔 Fairfield, OH Management Roles with Multiple $70K+ Openings

Fairfield’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for hands-on managers who like being close to daily operations. Here are several solid executive & management roles hiring in Fairfield, Ohio.

Employer: Hertz

Hertz Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Entry-level management track where you learn sales, operations, fleet management, and leadership with a clear path to Branch Manager in 12–18 months. Includes PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, rental discounts, and more.

Employer: MTech Company

Location: Fairfield, OH (Greater Cincinnati area)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $70,000 – $95,000 per year (competitive, based on experience)

Run an established but growing municipal & industrial equipment branch like it’s your own business—leading a small team, driving shop performance, and working closely with technicians and customers. Comes with medical, dental, life & LTD, retirement program, PTO, holidays, sick time, and paid on-the-job training.

Employer: Fairfield Volkswagen

Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $71,100 – $110,000 per year

Lead daily operations in a collision repair shop under new ownership, overseeing body work, paint, glass, and quality from intake to delivery. Strong fit if you have collision or dealership experience and want high earning potential plus 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, growth, and exact expectations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.