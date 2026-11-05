🏥 Fairfield, OH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fairfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on caregiving to high-earning physician roles. Here are a couple of solid openings if you’re looking to stay local and help people.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Fairfield, OH (near Cincinnati)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $300,000 – $325,000 annually

Full-time OB/GYN role in a well-established health system drawing patients from both suburban and rural areas. Expect 3 office days and 1–1.5 surgery days per week for strong work–life balance, access to a da Vinci robot, and an academic affiliation with a respected health system. Board-certified or board-eligible candidates with a DEA are welcome, and CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination at no cost to you.

Employer: Sevita / ResCare Community Living

Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Hands-on caregiving role supporting 4–6 adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities in a residential setting. You’ll help with daily living, personal care, medication support, community outings, and housekeeping, plus basic documentation. Must be 18+, able to do heavy work (up to 100 lbs occasionally), and have a valid driver’s license if you’ll be transporting individuals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Fairfield healthcare jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.