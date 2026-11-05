🛒 Fairfield, OH Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fairfield has some solid front-line jobs right now, from seasonal holiday help to steady full-time roles with benefits. If you like working with people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cincinnati Flower Delivery

Cincinnati Flower Delivery Location: Fairfield, OH (Dixie Highway)

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Hands-on job helping prep flowers, organize the cooler, stock supplies, and support general shop work during the holiday rush. No experience needed, flexible schedule, employee discount, and a chance this could turn into a full-time role.

Employer: The Cincinnati Insurance Companies

Location: Fairfield, OH (Headquarters)

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $22.00 – $24.00/hour + potential annual bonus

Office-based role helping manage insurance policies, handle emails and calls, and support account managers. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and want to grow a long-term career in insurance; company provides training and supports getting your insurance license.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-Time (30+ hours/week)

Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour with scheduled raises up to $22.00

Busy retail role where you’ll stock shelves, run the register, fill curbside orders, and keep the store clean. Comes with competitive benefits for full-time staff, including health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and paid parental leave.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.