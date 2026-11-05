🏗️ Fairfield, OH Engineering Roles with Multiple $86K+ Openings

Fairfield’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around data centers and material handling. If you’re into designing systems that actually move air, power, or product, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric Location: Fairfield, OH

Salary: $86,400 – $129,600/year (base + short‑term incentives)

(base + short‑term incentives) Type: Full-time

Design cooling, humidity control, and air systems for modular data centers, from heat load calculations to equipment selection and CFD airflow modeling (training provided). Great fit if you have a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, 2+ years in cooling/HVAC design, and want to work with chilled water, DX, and economizer systems while supporting builds, testing, and commissioning.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric Location: Fairfield, OH

Salary: $86,400 – $129,600/year (base + short‑term incentives)

(base + short‑term incentives) Type: Full-time

Own the electrical and controls side of modular data centers—schematics, wiring diagrams, BOMs, and troubleshooting during production, testing, and commissioning. Ideal if you have a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, 4+ years in controls/electrical design, and experience with LV/MV distribution, UL508A panels, AutoCAD Electrical/Revit/EPLAN, and protocols like Modbus/BACnet.

Employer: IntelliTrak

Location: Fairfield, OH (near Cincinnati)

Salary: Pay range: TBD

Type: Full-time, on-site

Design control and electrical schemes for custom overhead conveyors and material handling systems, create panel layouts and schematics, and support builds, FAT, and installs with 15–25% travel. Best for engineers with 3–5 years design experience, AutoCAD/AutoCAD Electrical/E‑Plan skills, and a background in Electrical or Electro‑Mechanical Engineering.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.