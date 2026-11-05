🚌 Fairfield, OH Transportation Jobs With Multiple CDL Openings

Fairfield’s a solid spot right now if you work on wheels or heavy equipment. Local companies are busy and looking for experienced CDL drivers and operators who want steady work and good benefits.

Employer: USALCO

USALCO Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: $3,500 sign-on bonus, full benefits

Drive USALCO tractor–tankers hauling chemical products to customer sites from big cities to small towns. Great fit if you have a Class A CDL with Tanker + HazMat, 3+ years cargo tank experience, and want steady work with strong safety standards.

Employer: Wooster Motor Ways

Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Average $1,300–$1,600 per week (local routes, 25–28% of line haul)

Haul powdered cement in well-equipped International LT trucks, with home-daily local routes and steady regional freight. You’ll get extra pay for stops, detention, breakdowns, and more, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, and holidays.

Employer: Thomas & Galbraith – Cincinnati

Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35–$45/hour + commission

Hands-on lead role running residential sewer and water line repair/replacement from dig to final restoration. Ideal if you have a CDL, 2+ years residential excavation, and want strong earning potential plus health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and company-paid life and long-term disability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings or room to grow into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.