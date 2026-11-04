🚧 Fairfield, OH Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Openings

Fairfield’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for plumbers, drain techs, and electricians. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Thomas & Galbraith - Cincinnati

Thomas & Galbraith - Cincinnati Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25/hour base + commission and bonuses

Diagnose and repair residential drain systems while helping customers make clear, informed choices. This role comes with strong benefits (health, telehealth, 401k match, paid holidays, PTO) and ongoing training so you can grow your skills.

Employer: Thomas & Galbraith - Cincinnati

Thomas & Galbraith - Cincinnati Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$50/hour base; top performers can reach $150,000+ with bonuses

Lead plumbing installs and keep projects running smoothly while coaching apprentices and working directly with customers. This is a higher-responsibility role with top-end earning potential, solid benefits, and regular training to keep you moving up.

Employer: Mattar Services, Inc.

Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $35–$40/hour

Handle commercial and industrial electrical work, from wiring and panels to troubleshooting outages. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience, can run small projects on your own, and want steady pay plus health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has other openings listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.