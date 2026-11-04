🏭 Fairfield, OH Manufacturing: Multiple Local Openings This Week

Fairfield’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Teklysium Inc.

Teklysium Inc. Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole plant operation, from printing and CNC to assembly, shipping, and logistics. This role is for an experienced manufacturing leader who knows Lean, OSHA/safety, and ERP/MRP systems and wants to drive real improvements in quality, cost, and on-time delivery.

Employer: USALCO

Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role making chemical products and handling hazardous materials safely. Good fit if you have chemical/industrial manufacturing experience, can lift up to 75 lbs, work changing shifts, and like detailed process work with strong safety rules.

Employer: Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Internship / Entry-level plant role

Salary: $22.67/hour + annual bonus potential

Support different jobs on the plant floor to keep production moving and reduce downtime and waste. Great for someone with a high school diploma/GED, who can work overtime/weekends, follow safety rules, and doesn’t mind stacking parts and being on their feet.

Employer: Patriot Armor, Inc.

Location: Fairfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$23.00/hour

Work in glass and polymer lamination making security and bullet-resistant glazing in departments like laminating, crate building, bending, and packaging. Monday–Thursday 6:00 AM–4:30 PM, with medical, dental, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and bonuses for steady, safety-focused workers.

Employer: Gardens Alive

Location: Fairfield, OH 45014

Type: Seasonal, Full-time

Salary: From $20.25/hour

Move product, load trucks, and pull B2B orders in a warehouse setting using sit-down forklift, reach truck, cherry picker, and RF scan gun. Expect 40–58 hours/week, Monday–Friday day shift, with overtime; includes 401(k) with match (after a year), employee discount, and PTO starting in year two.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has other roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s looking so they don’t miss a good local opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.