Fairfield’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options for both new grads and seasoned pros. Here are a couple of solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Otis Elevator Co.

Otis Elevator Co. Location: Fairfield, NJ (105 Fairfield Road)

(105 Fairfield Road) Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $106,000

Sell new elevator and escalator equipment for a global industry leader. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years of sales experience and a bachelor’s degree, and want strong benefits, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, and clear career growth.

Employer: HonorVet Technologies

Location: Fairfield, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role supporting client relationships, recruiting, and business development in the healthcare space. Great fit for recent grads with good communication skills who want to learn account management and get experience with client service and staffing.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and one application often leads to the next opportunity.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.