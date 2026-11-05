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🚚 Fairfield, NJ Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fairfield’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping things moving, these local roles are worth a look.
Warehouse Manager
- Employer: Fitness Superstore USA
- Location: Fairfield, NJ (461 US 46)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Lead day-to-day warehouse operations, from receiving and shipping to inventory and safety. Includes some box-truck driving to stores and a Cherry Hill warehouse, plus employee discounts, paid time off, and career advancement.
Warehouse CSR
- Employer: Freedom 1 LLC
- Location: Fairfield, NJ
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week, in person)
- Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off
Office-based role inside a busy warehouse. You’ll enter inbound and outbound orders into the WMS system and support the warehouse manager with daily tasks.
Warehouse Shipping and Receiving
- Employer: swipejobs
- Location: Fairfield, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $21.00 per hour
Hands-on role picking, packing, and shipping fragile medical materials. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift moderate weights, and like fast-paced work without forklift use.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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