🚚 Fairfield, NJ Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fairfield’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping things moving, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fitness Superstore USA

Fitness Superstore USA Location: Fairfield, NJ (461 US 46)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Lead day-to-day warehouse operations, from receiving and shipping to inventory and safety. Includes some box-truck driving to stores and a Cherry Hill warehouse, plus employee discounts, paid time off, and career advancement.

Employer: Freedom 1 LLC

Location: Fairfield, NJ

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Office-based role inside a busy warehouse. You’ll enter inbound and outbound orders into the WMS system and support the warehouse manager with daily tasks.

Employer: swipejobs

Location: Fairfield, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00 per hour

Hands-on role picking, packing, and shipping fragile medical materials. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift moderate weights, and like fast-paced work without forklift use.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.