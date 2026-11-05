🍽️ Fairfield NJ Restaurant Jobs – Multiple $17/hr+ Openings

Fairfield’s food scene is growing, and Raising Cane’s is staffing up. If you like fast-paced work, flexible shifts, and weekly pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Location: Fairfield, NJ

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour (with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year)

(with up to in raises in your first year) Type: Full-time

Front-of-house role focused on drive-thru, taking orders, running food, and keeping the dining room clean. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and perks like PTO, 401(k) with match, and no-cost therapy.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Location: Fairfield, NJ

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour (with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year)

(with up to in raises in your first year) Type: Full-time

Back-of-house role cooking chicken fingers and sides in a fast, high-energy kitchen. Entry-level friendly with paid training, weekly pay, and a clear path to roles like Bird Specialist or Certified Trainer, plus the same strong benefits.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Location: Fairfield, NJ

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour (with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year)

(with up to in raises in your first year) Type: Full-time

General crew role where you’ll wear many hats—cashier, drive-thru, kitchen, and cleaning—depending on the shift. Great if you want variety, flexible hours, weekly pay, and solid benefits while you build restaurant experience.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and send your application while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.