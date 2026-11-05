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🍽️ Fairfield NJ Restaurant Jobs – Multiple $17/hr+ Openings
Fairfield’s food scene is growing, and Raising Cane’s is staffing up. If you like fast-paced work, flexible shifts, and weekly pay, these are worth a look.
Customer Service Associate – Dinner/Close Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
- Location: Fairfield, NJ
- Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour (with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year)
- Type: Full-time
Front-of-house role focused on drive-thru, taking orders, running food, and keeping the dining room clean. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and perks like PTO, 401(k) with match, and no-cost therapy.
Cook – Morning Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
- Location: Fairfield, NJ
- Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour (with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year)
- Type: Full-time
Back-of-house role cooking chicken fingers and sides in a fast, high-energy kitchen. Entry-level friendly with paid training, weekly pay, and a clear path to roles like Bird Specialist or Certified Trainer, plus the same strong benefits.
Restaurant Crewmember (All Shifts)
- Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
- Location: Fairfield, NJ
- Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour (with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year)
- Type: Full-time
General crew role where you’ll wear many hats—cashier, drive-thru, kitchen, and cleaning—depending on the shift. Great if you want variety, flexible hours, weekly pay, and solid benefits while you build restaurant experience.
If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and send your application while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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