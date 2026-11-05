🛒 Fairfield, NJ Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fairfield has a nice mix of front-line and office-based customer service roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people, whether it’s in food service, auto care, or an office.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Fairfield, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour starting

Fast-paced restaurant role taking orders, running the drive-thru, and helping guests at the counter. Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and chances to move up into trainer and back-of-house roles.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)

Location: Listed for Vineland, NJ area (check if Fairfield store options are available)

Listed for (check if Fairfield store options are available) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact amount not listed)

Lead customer service at a busy auto service and tire center, helping guests with repairs, tires, and service decisions. Comes with incentive pay, benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and clear paths to grow into higher leadership roles.

Employer: Priority Tax Relief

Location: Fairfield, NJ (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Bonus-eligible (base salary not listed)

Office-based role where you’re the first point of contact for clients with tax issues, handling calls, emails, and case updates. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of customer service, an Associate or Bachelor’s degree, and want to grow into higher-level tax and legal support roles with full benefits.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer service roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.