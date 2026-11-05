💰 Fairfield, NJ Accounting & Finance – Multiple Local Openings

Fairfield’s finance scene is busy right now, with wealth firms and tax pros all hiring. If you’re in accounting, planning, or tax, there are some solid options to grow your career close to home.

Employer: Bluespring Wealth (U.S. Financial Services, a Kestra company)

Bluespring Wealth (U.S. Financial Services, a Kestra company) Location: Fairfield, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early in your planning career and aiming for your CFP®? This role supports lead advisors with full financial plans, client data, and meeting prep, and comes with structured mentorship, tuition reimbursement, and growth paths inside a large national firm.

Employer: Bluespring Wealth (U.S. Financial Services, a Kestra company)

Bluespring Wealth (U.S. Financial Services, a Kestra company) Location: Fairfield, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a lead advisor role for someone with 3+ years in wealth management and a CFP® or CFA. You’ll own client relationships, deliver full financial plans, help grow the book of business, and tap into a large support team, 401(k), health benefits, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: SonicJobs recruiting for Intuit TurboTax

SonicJobs recruiting for Location: Fairfield, NJ (on-site TurboTax office)

Type: Year-round, on-site (nonexempt)

Salary (NJ): $27.00 – $41.00/hour + bonus & equity eligible

Perfect if you’re an EA, CPA, or tax attorney with at least 3 years of 1040 experience. You’ll prepare returns, give tax advice, and act as a local community tax expert, with 401(k) + match, ESPP, sick time, E&O coverage, and product discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good finance jobs in Fairfield tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.