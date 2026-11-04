🚔 Fairfield, NJ Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fairfield and nearby towns are busy with security and cash-handling work right now. If you like staying alert, being on the move, and keeping people and property safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GardaWorld

GardaWorld Location: Fairfield, NJ

Type: Full-time (4 days/week, day shift, 1 weekend day)

(4 days/week, day shift, 1 weekend day) Pay: $17.50–$22/hour (higher with active firearms license or relevant experience)

Move cash and valuables in armored trucks, work with a partner, and stay active with some heavy lifting (50 lbs+). Comes with 401(k), health insurance, PTO, and employee discounts, plus steady hours and clear safety procedures.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Location: Fairfield, NJ / West Caldwell site

Type: Part-time (weekday and weekend shifts available)

(weekday and weekend shifts available) Pay: $19/hour

Patrol buildings, monitor cameras, manage access badges, and help open/close the facility. Good fit if you like staying on your feet, talking with people, and want weekly pay, paid training, uniforms, benefits, and 401(k).

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.