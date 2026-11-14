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🛒 Multiple Fairfield, IA Customer Service Jobs Paying Up to $27/hr
Fairfield has a nice mix of steady retail and office customer service roles right now. Good options whether you want part-time hours, a full-time hybrid schedule, or a future internship.
Checkout Team Associate (Front End)
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #985
- Location: 2701 W Burlington Ave, Fairfield, IA
- Pay: $14–$27/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
- Type: Part-time, mid-shift and closing
You’ll run the registers, greet shoppers, ring up items, and help with questions at the front end. Walmart offers health coverage, 401(k) with stock purchase options, paid time off, and even tuition, books, and fees paid for certain education programs through Live Better U.
Digital Experience Consultant
- Employer: Cambridge Investment Research, Inc.
- Location: Fairfield, IA (Hybrid – in office 3 days/week)
- Pay: $20–$24/hour
- Type: Full-time
This role supports financial professionals by phone and online, helping with logins, system navigation, and tech questions. Comes with a premium benefits package, vacation/sick time, 401(k) with company match, and 11 paid holidays.
Students and New Grad Opportunities – Retail USA
- Employer: Nutrien
- Location: Retail facilities across the US (open posting; Fairfield-area students can apply)
- Type: Internships, co-ops, summer student roles, and new grad programs
Open pipeline for students and recent grads interested in retail, agriculture, business, tech, or engineering. One application can connect you to future internships and rotational programs at Nutrien Ag Solutions locations and corporate offices across the country.
If something here fits you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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