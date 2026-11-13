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Basketball
📅 Graceland men’s basketball at Maharishi, Nov. 15, 2026
4 days ago
📅 Graceland men’s basketball game at Maharishi International University
Graceland University’s men’s basketball team is scheduled to play at Maharishi International University in the Yingwu Zhong Sports Center in Fairfield, Iowa.
- Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
- Time: 2:00 PM
- Matchup: Graceland (Men’s Basketball) at Maharishi International University
- Location: Yingwu Zhong Sports Center, Fairfield, Iowa
If you follow Graceland sports or have friends or family on the team, you can mark your calendar and plan a trip to Fairfield to watch the game in person.
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