📅 Graceland men’s basketball game at Maharishi International University

Graceland University’s men’s basketball team is scheduled to play at Maharishi International University in the Yingwu Zhong Sports Center in Fairfield, Iowa.

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM

Matchup: Graceland (Men’s Basketball) at Maharishi International University

Location: Yingwu Zhong Sports Center, Fairfield, Iowa

If you follow Graceland sports or have friends or family on the team, you can mark your calendar and plan a trip to Fairfield to watch the game in person.