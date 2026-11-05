🏥 Fairfield, IA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Therapy Roles

Fairfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and therapists who like smaller-town life. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing (at Jefferson County Health Center )

Bluebird Staffing (at ) Location: Fairfield, IA

Type: Contract, 13 weeks , ~ 36 hrs/week

, ~ Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m. with occasional call until 7 p.m.; no overnights, no weekends

OR RN contract with steady weekday hours and no overnight call, ideal if you want strong experience without burning out on nights and weekends.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Fairfield, IA

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week

, , Salary: About $1,415 per week (based on 8‑hour day shifts; package subject to confirmation)

(based on 8‑hour day shifts; package subject to confirmation) Schedule: 8‑hour day shifts

Requirements: BLS , 1+ year experience ; additional certs may be needed

, ; additional certs may be needed Benefits: Weekly pay, guaranteed hours, CE, 401(k), sick pay, wellness programs, referral bonus, medical, dental, vision, EAP, benefits start day 1

Good fit if you’re a PTA wanting travel experience, steady hours, and day‑one benefits with a national staffing agency.

Employer: Jefferson County Health Center

Location: Fairfield, IA – Oncology Clinic

– Oncology Clinic Type: Full-time, Days

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Requirements: Iowa RN license, BCLS, 1+ year acute care; Oncology Certified Nurse preferred

Daytime oncology role with no nights or weekends, focused on chemo care, patient teaching, and close work with physicians and families in a stable clinic setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Fairfield.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.