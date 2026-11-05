💻 Multiple IT Openings in Fairfield, IA with Cambridge Investment

Fairfield’s tech scene is growing, and Cambridge Investment Research is leading the way with several IT roles tied to modern Azure cloud tools and enterprise platforms.

Employer: Cambridge Investment Research, Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. Location: Fairfield, IA (IT Security Team)

(IT Security Team) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on Azure cloud security using tools like Microsoft Sentinel, Defender for Cloud, Entra ID, and Key Vault. This role is a fit if you have 3+ years in cloud security, know KQL and SIEM workflows, and hold Azure Security Engineer or similar certifications.

Employer: Cambridge Investment Research, Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. Location: Fairfield, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role owning enterprise infrastructure and shared platforms across cloud and on‑prem. You’ll lead teams, manage vendors and budgets, handle major incidents, and guide strategy for data centers, networks, end‑user computing, and service desk operations.

Employer: Cambridge Investment Research, Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. Location: Hybrid – Fairfield, IA (3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on engineering role using .NET (C#), React, Azure, and SQL to build full stack apps and RESTful APIs. You’ll work with Azure App Services, Functions, SQL Database, and Key Vault, plus test automation tools like Playwright and Bruno, and integrate with systems like Workday and CRM platforms.

If one of these roles feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume soon so you’re in the first wave of applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.