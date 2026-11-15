Fairfield’s tech scene is busy in the finance world right now. If you know wealth management tools and love helping teams use software better, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (wealth management client)

CyberCoders (wealth management client) Location: Fairfield, CT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $115,000 base + discretionary bonus

You’ll be the super user for key wealth management apps (like Redtail, StratiFi, YCharts, MoneyGuide), making sure advisors and staff use them the right way. The job is a mix of application support, process improvement, training, and light system admin, with a focus on boosting productivity and data quality across the firm. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and the chance to work closely with industry experts.

Employer: CyberCoders (financial services client)

CyberCoders (financial services client) Location: Fairfield, CT (onsite; local candidates only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $85,000, depending on experience

Ideal if you’ve been a Business Operations Assistant or operations pro in wealth management, insurance, or financial services. You’ll support business apps from the user side, document workflows, build SOPs, configure systems, and run training and user forums. Experience with tools like Wealthbox, Orion, StratiFi, Redtail, YCharts, or MoneyGuidePro is a big plus. Includes medical, PTO, and holidays.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring team can flex for the right background.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.