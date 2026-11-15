undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Southport
Southport has some wonderful rescue dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are with 4 Little Paws, Inc. and are already on their way to a brighter future.
Auggie
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young (about 1.5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Size: About 10.7 lbs, compact and portable
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $700
- Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
Auggie is a handsome, blonde little guy who had a rough start after being lost or abandoned in Port Lavaca, Texas. He’s now neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and ready for a forever home. His rescue describes him as laid-back and easygoing, a great size for adventures and everyday life.
👉 Meet Auggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Katie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier (Labrabull mix, with some Pointer)
- Age: Adult (about 3.5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 45 lbs
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $450
- Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
Katie is a joyful, active girl with the friendly energy of a Lab and the big smile of a Pit Bull. She loves fresh air, sunshine, and exploring, and would be a great match for someone who enjoys an active lifestyle.
👉 Meet Katie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nala
- Breed: Miniature Dachshund / Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young (about 9 months)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 9.5 lbs
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $700
- Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
Nala is a tiny, sweet, and very friendly pup who was surrendered to a shelter in Texas when her owner could no longer care for her. She was quickly tagged for rescue because of her adorable looks and gentle nature, and is now spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.
👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sasha
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 19 lbs
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white
- Adoption fee: $550
- Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
Sasha is a petite, soft-coated puppy who was abandoned in a trailer park with her sister. She’s described as sweet and submissive, and is now safe in a foster home, learning about love and family life.
👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winston
- Breed: Border Terrier / Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 13 lbs
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $750
- Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
Winston is a scruffy, happy little sidekick with a cute underbite. He was found running along a highway access road in San Antonio and hopped right into the car of the people who stopped to help him. Now he’s ready to bring that same cheerful spirit into a forever home.
👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ginger
- Breed: Chihuahua / small Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
- Location update: Recently moved to Fairfield, CT for in-person meetings
Ginger is one of an all-girl litter of Chihuahua mix puppies who were abandoned with their small mama in a senior living facility parking lot in San Antonio. A kind resident called for help, and they’ve been safe in foster care ever since.
👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Southport or Fairfield, CT, consider opening your home to one of these deserving dogs. To learn more or confirm details, please contact 4 Little Paws, Inc. through their Adopt-a-Pet listings above.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.