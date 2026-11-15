Southport has some wonderful rescue dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are with 4 Little Paws, Inc. and are already on their way to a brighter future.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young (about 1.5 years)

Young (about 1.5 years) Gender: Male

Male Size: About 10.7 lbs, compact and portable

About 10.7 lbs, compact and portable Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $700

Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.

Auggie is a handsome, blonde little guy who had a rough start after being lost or abandoned in Port Lavaca, Texas. He’s now neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and ready for a forever home. His rescue describes him as laid-back and easygoing, a great size for adventures and everyday life.

👉 Meet Auggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier (Labrabull mix, with some Pointer)

Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier (Labrabull mix, with some Pointer) Age: Adult (about 3.5 years)

Adult (about 3.5 years) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 45 lbs

About 45 lbs Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.

Katie is a joyful, active girl with the friendly energy of a Lab and the big smile of a Pit Bull. She loves fresh air, sunshine, and exploring, and would be a great match for someone who enjoys an active lifestyle.

👉 Meet Katie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Dachshund / Chihuahua mix

Miniature Dachshund / Chihuahua mix Age: Young (about 9 months)

Young (about 9 months) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 9.5 lbs

About 9.5 lbs Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $700

Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.

Nala is a tiny, sweet, and very friendly pup who was surrendered to a shelter in Texas when her owner could no longer care for her. She was quickly tagged for rescue because of her adorable looks and gentle nature, and is now spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 19 lbs

About 19 lbs Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.

Sasha is a petite, soft-coated puppy who was abandoned in a trailer park with her sister. She’s described as sweet and submissive, and is now safe in a foster home, learning about love and family life.

👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Terrier / Shih Tzu mix

Border Terrier / Shih Tzu mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 13 lbs

About 13 lbs Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $750

Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.

Winston is a scruffy, happy little sidekick with a cute underbite. He was found running along a highway access road in San Antonio and hopped right into the car of the people who stopped to help him. Now he’s ready to bring that same cheerful spirit into a forever home.

👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / small Terrier mix

Chihuahua / small Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.

Location update: Recently moved to Fairfield, CT for in-person meetings

Ginger is one of an all-girl litter of Chihuahua mix puppies who were abandoned with their small mama in a senior living facility parking lot in San Antonio. A kind resident called for help, and they’ve been safe in foster care ever since.

👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Southport or Fairfield, CT, consider opening your home to one of these deserving dogs. To learn more or confirm details, please contact 4 Little Paws, Inc. through their Adopt-a-Pet listings above.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.