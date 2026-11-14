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💻 Fairfield CT IT Roles With Multiple $80K+ App Support Openings
Fairfield’s tech scene is busy, especially around finance and wealth management. If you’re an IT-minded “power user” who loves business apps and clean processes, these roles are worth a look.
Application Support Specialist – Business Operations Assistant
- Employer: CyberCoders (financial services client)
- Location: Fairfield, CT (onsite; also hiring in Chicago, IL)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Around $85,000, depending on experience
You’ll be the go-to person for business applications, helping advisors and operations staff get the most from tools like Wealthbox, Orion, StratiFi, Redtail, YCharts, or MoneyGuidePro. Great fit if you’ve been a Business Operations Assistant/BOA or operations pro in wealth management, insurance, or financial services, and enjoy training users, mapping workflows, and improving processes.
Application Support Specialist / Business Operations Associate
- Employer: CyberCoders (rapidly growing wealth management & financial planning firm)
- Location: Fairfield, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $115,000 base, plus discretionary bonuses
This role is a “super user” and light system admin for key wealth management platforms (ideally Redtail, StratiFi, YCharts, MoneyGuide). You’ll document workflows, set up and configure software, lead user groups and training, and help advisors use tech to boost client service and efficiency. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and the chance to work closely with industry experts.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—these firms are growing fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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