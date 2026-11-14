Fairfield’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in precision parts. If you like hands-on work or want to grow in engineering, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HEIM BEARINGS (RBC Bearings)

HEIM BEARINGS (RBC Bearings) Location: Fairfield, CT

Fairfield, CT Salary: $18.85–$20.00/hr

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Work with Teflon-lined bearing parts—installing liners, trimming, honing, and cleaning in a clean-room style setting. Good fit if you like detailed bench work and using basic measuring tools.

Employer: HEIM BEARINGS (RBC Bearings)

HEIM BEARINGS (RBC Bearings) Location: Fairfield, CT

Fairfield, CT Salary: $75,000–$80,000/yr

Type: Full-time

Great starter role for someone with a Mechanical Engineering (or related) degree. You’ll improve manufacturing processes, support production, and get mentorship plus exposure across operations.

Employer: HEIM BEARINGS (RBC Bearings)

HEIM BEARINGS (RBC Bearings) Location: Fairfield, CT

Fairfield, CT Salary: $19.42–$20.60/hr

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Run hydraulic and mechanical presses to make bearing components, and use tools like micrometers and gauges. Good for someone who likes active, hands-on machine work and keeping production moving.

Employer: HEIM BEARINGS (RBC Bearings)

HEIM BEARINGS (RBC Bearings) Location: Fairfield, CT

Fairfield, CT Salary: $26.71–$29.08/hr

Type: Full-time

Lead the setup and operation of milling machines, choose cutters and fixtures, and set feeds and speeds. You’ll also help train others and handle gauging, so it’s a strong step-up role for experienced machinists.

Employer: HEIM BEARINGS (RBC Bearings)

HEIM BEARINGS (RBC Bearings) Location: Fairfield, CT

Fairfield, CT Salary: $19.42–$20.60/hr

Type: Full-time

Similar press work without the 2nd-shift label—operate presses, assemble bearings, and inspect parts. Ideal if you want steady shop-floor work with clear tasks and routine.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.