Three wonderful rescue dogs in Southport, CT are hoping to find their forever families. All are being cared for by 4 Little Paws, Inc. and are ready to start their new lives.

Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix

Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix Age: 12-week-old baby

12-week-old Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: About 13 lbs

About Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.

Location: Southport, CT

Southport, CT Medical: Vaccinated, microchipped, vet records ready

Raven is a young pup who started life in a Texas shelter with her mom and littermates, and was rescued by 4 Little Paws. Her foster describes her as a sweet, happy girl with a nice balance of active and chill energy. She loves to play and is ready to bond with her new family.

👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Blue Lacy / Labrador Retriever mix

Blue Lacy / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young , about 1 year old

, about 1 year old Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: About 26 lbs , petite

About , petite Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.

Location: Southport, CT

Lillie is described as 26 pounds of pure love and loyalty. She came from a very rough start in Texas but is now healthy and doing great in foster care. She’s a sweet, petite young dog who’s ready to leave her past behind and be someone’s devoted companion.

👉 Meet Lillie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: 5-month-old baby

5-month-old Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Weight: About 26 lbs

About Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.

Location: Southport, CT

Toby is a happy, social pup who loves people and is especially fond of kids. He has a medium energy level, enjoys being with his humans, and is looking for a family who wants a friendly co-pilot for everyday life.

👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Southport, CT and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these rescue pups from 4 Little Paws, Inc. Share their profiles, visit their links, and reach out to the rescue to learn more.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.