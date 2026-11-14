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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Southport CT
Three wonderful rescue dogs in Southport, CT are hoping to find their forever families. All are being cared for by 4 Little Paws, Inc. and are ready to start their new lives.
Raven
- Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 12-week-old baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: About 13 lbs
- Adoption fee: $550
- Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
- Location: Southport, CT
- Medical: Vaccinated, microchipped, vet records ready
Raven is a young pup who started life in a Texas shelter with her mom and littermates, and was rescued by 4 Little Paws. Her foster describes her as a sweet, happy girl with a nice balance of active and chill energy. She loves to play and is ready to bond with her new family.
👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lillie
- Breed: Blue Lacy / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young, about 1 year old
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: About 26 lbs, petite
- Adoption fee: $550
- Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
- Location: Southport, CT
Lillie is described as 26 pounds of pure love and loyalty. She came from a very rough start in Texas but is now healthy and doing great in foster care. She’s a sweet, petite young dog who’s ready to leave her past behind and be someone’s devoted companion.
👉 Meet Lillie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toby
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 5-month-old baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 26 lbs
- Adoption fee: $550
- Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
- Location: Southport, CT
Toby is a happy, social pup who loves people and is especially fond of kids. He has a medium energy level, enjoys being with his humans, and is looking for a family who wants a friendly co-pilot for everyday life.
👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Southport, CT and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these rescue pups from 4 Little Paws, Inc. Share their profiles, visit their links, and reach out to the rescue to learn more.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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