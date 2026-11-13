Fairfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand in both hospital and dental settings. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Location: Fairfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Support surgical teams in the OR by providing intraoperative radiography and fluoroscopy for orthopedic, spine, and trauma cases. Great fit if you know radiation safety, sterile technique, and like working closely with surgeons and OR staff in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Fairfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Work in the operating room running imaging equipment during complex surgical procedures. Ideal if you’re skilled in intraoperative imaging, strict about radiation protection, and enjoy being part of a tight OR team.

Employer: Dental Care Alliance (Premier Dental of Connecticut)

(Premier Dental of Connecticut) Location: Fairfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Chairside role in a modern office with advanced tech, steady weekday hours plus some Saturdays. Offers competitive hourly pay, health, dental, vision, 401(k), and support for continuing education if you have prior assisting experience and X-ray certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.