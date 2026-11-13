Fairfield’s education scene is busy right now, especially at Fairfield University. If you like helping students succeed, there are several solid full-time roles open on campus.

Employer: Fairfield University

Fairfield University Location: Fairfield, CT (North Benson Road campus)

Type: Full-time, 12-month role

Salary: $66,575–$71,575/year

Work in the Office of Accessibility supporting students with disabilities and making sure they get the accommodations they need in class, housing, dining, and campus life. This role is a good fit if you know ADA/Section 504, enjoy one-on-one student meetings, and want a job that blends advocacy, policy, and daily problem-solving.

Employer: Fairfield University

Fairfield University Location: Fairfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,550–$70,550/year

Help run the Registrar’s Office with a focus on transfer credits, study abroad grading, and student academic records. Great if you like detailed data work, student information systems (Workday), and being the go-to person for transcripts, degree audits, and policy questions.

Employer: Fairfield University

Fairfield University Location: Fairfield, CT

Type: Full-time (Academic Staff)

Salary: $29.97–$32.97/hour

Serve as the operations lead for student success in the Egan School, handling clinical placements, student events, data dashboards, early alerts, and accreditation reporting. Ideal for someone with strong admin and data skills who wants to support nursing and health students from behind the scenes.

If one of these sounds right for you, don’t wait—polish your resume, gather your documents, and apply directly through the links above.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.