👔 Fairfield, CT Executive & Management – Multiple Roles $65K–$135K

Fairfield’s leadership job market is busy right now, with options in higher ed, manufacturing, and engineering. If you’re ready for your next step up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fairfield University

Fairfield University Location: Fairfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$70,000

Be the Dean’s right hand at the Egan School of Nursing & Health Studies, driving strategic projects, accreditation work, and executive communications. Great fit if you have 7+ years of senior admin/project management experience and enjoy organizing complex priorities across teams.

Employer: Ruger Firearms

Location: Southport, CT (Fairfield area)

(Fairfield area) Type: Full-time, executive

Salary: Not listed

New C‑suite–level role leading product management, engineering, R&D, and new product development for a major firearms manufacturer. Ideal for a 15+ year product/engineering leader with manufacturing experience who can build a full product lifecycle system and own revenue and margin performance.

Employer: BNP Associates, Inc.

Location: Fairfield, CT (role can sit in several U.S. offices, Fairfield included)

(role can sit in several U.S. offices, Fairfield included) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$135,000 annually (DOE)

Lead airport baggage handling and apron systems projects from planning through installation for a global air transportation consulting firm. Good match if you have 5+ years of project management, can juggle budgets and schedules, and like a mix of office work and on-site airport visits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.