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San Antonio

🐶 Playful Pups Waiting for Adoption in Southport, CT

8 days ago

Southport has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. All of these pups are with 4 Little Paws, Inc. and are looking for loving homes where they can feel safe and cherished.

Ginger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36M79T_1GoSgZbL00
  • Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier mix (small)
  • Age: Puppy (about 4 months)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Red/golden/orange chestnut with white
  • Adoption Fee: $650
  • Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
  • Location: Southport, CT (currently in foster care via Texas rescue)

Ginger is one of an all-girl group of four tiny Chihuahua mix puppies who were abandoned with their 15 lb Chihuahua/Terrier mom in a senior living facility parking lot in San Antonio. A kind resident called for help, and now Ginger is safe in a foster home. She is vaccinated, microchipped, healthy, and happy, with her vet records ready to go to her new family.

👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Baby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BoD1A_1GoSgZbL00
  • Breed: Siberian Husky
  • Age: Young adult (about 2 years)
  • Gender: Female
  • Weight: About 43 lbs
  • Color: Black with white
  • Adoption Fee: $600
  • Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
  • Location: Southport, CT (rescued from Port Lavaca, TX)

Baby is a beautiful young Husky who came from a tough situation where she was left outdoors and often unfed. A Texas shelter stepped in, and then 4 Little Paws rescued her from being euthanized. Now she’s healthy and happy in a Husky-loving foster home, learning what it means to be cared for and loved.

👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Squirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31prZd_1GoSgZbL00
  • Breed: Bull Terrier / Shepherd mix
  • Age: Young (about 1 year)
  • Gender: Male
  • Weight: About 40 lbs
  • Color: Brindle with white
  • Special Feature: One striking blue eye
  • Adoption Fee: $600
  • Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
  • Location: Southport, CT (rescued from Port Lavaca, TX)

Squirt is a handsome young boy with a blue eye and a “heart of gold.” He was mistreated and abandoned at an RV park before kind people stepped in to help. Now he’s in a foster home, watching the resident dogs and learning all the good things—love, pets, playtime, and yummy food.

👉 Meet Squirt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Punky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YaYZN_1GoSgZbL00
  • Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier mix (small)
  • Age: Puppy (about 4 months)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Red/golden/orange chestnut
  • Adoption Fee: $650
  • Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
  • Location: Southport, CT (currently in foster care via Texas rescue)

Punky is another member of the sweet all-girl Chihuahua mix puppy group rescued with their 15 lb mama, Lana, from a senior living facility parking lot. She is vaccinated, microchipped, healthy, and happy, and has her vet records ready for her new home.

👉 Meet Punky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Southport, CT and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these deserving pups. You can contact 4 Little Paws, Inc. through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions or start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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