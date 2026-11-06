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🐶 Playful Pups Waiting for Adoption in Southport, CT
Southport has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. All of these pups are with 4 Little Paws, Inc. and are looking for loving homes where they can feel safe and cherished.
Ginger
- Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier mix (small)
- Age: Puppy (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/golden/orange chestnut with white
- Adoption Fee: $650
- Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
- Location: Southport, CT (currently in foster care via Texas rescue)
Ginger is one of an all-girl group of four tiny Chihuahua mix puppies who were abandoned with their 15 lb Chihuahua/Terrier mom in a senior living facility parking lot in San Antonio. A kind resident called for help, and now Ginger is safe in a foster home. She is vaccinated, microchipped, healthy, and happy, with her vet records ready to go to her new family.
👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby
- Breed: Siberian Husky
- Age: Young adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 43 lbs
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption Fee: $600
- Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
- Location: Southport, CT (rescued from Port Lavaca, TX)
Baby is a beautiful young Husky who came from a tough situation where she was left outdoors and often unfed. A Texas shelter stepped in, and then 4 Little Paws rescued her from being euthanized. Now she’s healthy and happy in a Husky-loving foster home, learning what it means to be cared for and loved.
👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squirt
- Breed: Bull Terrier / Shepherd mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 40 lbs
- Color: Brindle with white
- Special Feature: One striking blue eye
- Adoption Fee: $600
- Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
- Location: Southport, CT (rescued from Port Lavaca, TX)
Squirt is a handsome young boy with a blue eye and a “heart of gold.” He was mistreated and abandoned at an RV park before kind people stepped in to help. Now he’s in a foster home, watching the resident dogs and learning all the good things—love, pets, playtime, and yummy food.
👉 Meet Squirt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Punky
- Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier mix (small)
- Age: Puppy (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/golden/orange chestnut
- Adoption Fee: $650
- Shelter: 4 Little Paws, Inc.
- Location: Southport, CT (currently in foster care via Texas rescue)
Punky is another member of the sweet all-girl Chihuahua mix puppy group rescued with their 15 lb mama, Lana, from a senior living facility parking lot. She is vaccinated, microchipped, healthy, and happy, and has her vet records ready for her new home.
👉 Meet Punky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Southport, CT and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these deserving pups. You can contact 4 Little Paws, Inc. through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions or start an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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