🏥 Fairfield, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fairfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from home care to mental health. If you want steady, people-focused work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Visiting Angels

Visiting Angels Location: Fairfield, CT (plus nearby towns)

Fairfield, CT (plus nearby towns) Type: Full-time & Part-time (including overnight & live-in)

Full-time & Part-time (including overnight & live-in) Pay: $17–$20/hour

Help seniors stay independent at home with non-medical care, companionship, and daily living support. Flexible scheduling, free caregiver training, wellness perks, and health plans for full-time staff make this a strong fit if you’re caring and reliable.

Employer: Southport Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation

Southport Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation Location: Fairfield, CT

Fairfield, CT Type: Full-time, Part-time & Per Diem (weekend shifts)

Full-time, Part-time & Per Diem (weekend shifts) Pay: Not listed

Join a nursing and rehab center as a Licensed Practical Nurse on weekends. They offer multiple schedule options and will train the right person, as long as you have a current LPN license.

Employer: Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health Location: Fairfield, CT

Fairfield, CT Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 6:00am–2:00pm )

Part-time (Sat–Sun, ) Pay: $16.00–$25.00/hour

Support patients in treatment from admission to discharge, focusing on safety, daily routines, and psychoeducational groups. Great for someone with at least 2 years’ experience in mental health, substance use, or eating disorders who wants consistent weekend hours.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.