🛒 Fairfield, CT Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Fairfield’s front-line jobs are busy right now—great if you like talking to people and staying on your feet. Here are a few solid customer service and retail roles hiring locally.

Employer: Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette Location: Fairfield, CT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Guaranteed at least $17/hour (base $6.38/hr + tips , company makes up the difference if tips are low)

(base , company makes up the difference if tips are low) Perks: Flexible schedule, discounted meals, employee discount

This is a front-of-house bakery role where you greet guests, run the register (Toast POS), make drinks, and keep pastry displays looking great. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of retail/food service, like a fast pace, and enjoy making people’s day.

Employer: Central Connecticut Coast YMCA

Location: Fairfield, CT

Type: Not listed (likely part-time or variable)

Not listed (likely part-time or variable) Pay: Not listed

This is the front desk face of the Y, helping members check in, answering questions, giving tours, and promoting memberships and programs. Great if you like a community-focused, mission-driven setting and can bring strong people skills, basic computer skills, and are willing to get CPR/First Aid certified.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Location: Fairfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.73 – $22.94/hour

Benefits (per listing): Competitive pay, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement after 6 months, internal development programs

You’ll supervise store staff, handle cash processes, keep the store stocked and clean, and make sure guests have a smooth experience 24/7. Good step up if you have retail or convenience store experience and are ready for more responsibility and leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has other openings nearby. Apply soon and keep your resume handy so you can move fast when you see a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.