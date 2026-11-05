🚌 Fairfield, CT Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fairfield’s auto and trucking scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like long-haul routes or staying close to home. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Fairfield, CT.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Fairfield, CT (regional routes)

(regional routes) Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$90,000/year average, plus bonus plan up to $10,000

Regional dedicated account with weekly home time, activity-based pay, and lots of extras: safety bonuses, detention pay, holiday pay, and more. Benefits include PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical, dental, vision after 30 days. Requires Class A and 3+ months trucking experience.

Employer: Penske Automotive Group – Porsche Fairfield

Location: Fairfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Great entry role if you love cars and want to learn how a Porsche dealership runs. You’ll move vehicles, keep the lot and showroom organized, and support the service team. Offers 401(k) with match, health benefits, paid time off, holidays, company discounts, and growth opportunities at a Fortune 500 employer.

Employer: Mercedes-Benz of Fairfield (Penske Automotive Group)

Location: Fairfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Flat-rate pay (amount not listed) + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced techs

Ideal for experienced dealership techs (about 3+ years). You’ll handle repairs and maintenance to factory and dealership standards in a state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz shop, with training, career growth, and a full benefits package including health coverage and 401(k) with match.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.