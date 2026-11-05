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🍽️ Fairfield CT Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
Fairfield’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from cozy nail spas to lively restaurants and senior living dining rooms. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options hiring.
Nail Technician – Full & Part Time
- Employer: Ceci Nail Spa
- Location: Fairfield, CT
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: From $120 per day
Small, modern nail spa looking for experienced techs (8+ years) who can do manicures, pedicures, gel, SNS/dipping powder, and extensions. Work is in person, Sundays are required, and they note very good tips and commission plus a modern workspace and staff meals.
Server/Bartender – Part-Time
- Employer: Cibus Latin Fusion
- Location: Fairfield, CT 06824
- Type: Part-time (about 20–30 hours/week)
- Pay: $25.00 – $40.00 per hour
Latin fusion spot seeking a server who can also bartend, handle a fast-paced floor, and use Square POS. You’ll serve food and drinks, mix cocktails, and keep guests happy; comes with employee discount and paid training, and they want at least 1 year of serving experience with both day and night shifts available.
Server – Senior Living Community
- Employer: Maplewood Senior Living (Maplewood at Southport)
- Location: Southport / Fairfield, CT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Serve meals in a luxury senior living community, helping with dining room setup, service, and cleanup in a calm, resident-focused setting. Offers flexible shifts, growth opportunities, and for full-time roles they mention a benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.
Server – Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill
- Employer: Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill
- Location: Fairfield, CT
- Type: In-person (20–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $24.90 – $45.00 per hour
Busy Southwestern restaurant with a huge tequila and mezcal selection looking for experienced, upbeat servers who can handle a fast-paced, upscale environment. You’ll use Toast POS, upsell food and drinks, and work nights, weekends, and holidays; benefits include 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, paid training, and employee discount.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, check the details, and apply soon—Fairfield spots with good pay and tips tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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