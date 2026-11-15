Fairfield has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. Each one below is looking for a safe, indoor life with a family to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue

Lemon Pepper is a tiny tortie baby with striking colors and big kitten eyes. She’s young, so she’ll need a patient home ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Lemon Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue

Pearl is a soft gray-and-white kitten with a gentle look and a bright future ahead. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that can guide her through all her kitten stages.

👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown Tabby

White/Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue

Muffin is a fluffy little medium-haired kitten with a sweet tabby-and-white coat. She’ll need regular brushing and a family ready for lots of play and cuddle time.

👉 Meet Muffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue

Ruby is a darling brown tabby and white kitten. She’s still young and will thrive in a home that can give her time, toys, and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Ruby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue

Emerald is a gray-and-white baby with a gem of a coat. She’s ready for a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved as she grows up.

👉 Meet Emerald and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue

Boba is a sweet, friendly 5‑month‑old kitten with a loving personality. She’s ready to fill a home with cuddles, playful moments, and lots of purrs. If you’re looking for a social, affectionate youngster, Boba could be your match.

👉 Meet Boba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Color: Black & White

Black & White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue

Diesel is a striking black-and-white kitten. As a baby, he’ll need playtime, patience, and a family ready to help him learn good house manners.

👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown Tabby

White/Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue

Cookie is a fluffy white and brown tabby kitten. With her medium-length coat, she’ll enjoy gentle brushing and cozy naps with her new family.

👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

HANK is an adult orange boy, perfect for someone who wants a more settled cat instead of a wild kitten. Adult cats often adjust well and show their personalities quickly once they feel safe.

👉 Meet HANK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fairfield, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this list with friends and family so these pets can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.