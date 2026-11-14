The Fairfield PAL Food Pantry offers free groceries for students 18 and under every Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at 2250 North Texas St. This helps local youth and their families with weekly food support.

PAL teens are also receiving pies from The Pie Company to bake and share with their families, thanks to the Fairfield-Suisun Rotary Club and Suisun ACE Hardware. Neighbors can buy pies at Suisun ACE at 250 Sunset Ave in Suisun City if they are bringing dessert for the holiday.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Fairfield