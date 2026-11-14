undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Seniors Ready for Adoption in Fairfield
Fairfield has some wonderful dogs waiting at Solano County Animal Care Services for a second chance. Here are a few of the adoptable faces hoping to go home soon.
MUDFLAP
- Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (707) 784-1356
Mudflap is a medium-sized senior terrier mix with a soft tan and white coat. If you’re looking to give an older dog a cozy, calm home, he could be a great match. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and appreciate a quiet, loving space.
👉 Meet MUDFLAP and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PLUM
- Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (707) 784-1356
Plum is a chocolate-colored Doberman Pinscher mix puppy. She’ll need training, structure, and lots of playtime as she grows. If you’re ready for puppy energy and teaching good manners, Plum may be the one.
👉 Meet PLUM and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RITA
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (707) 784-1356
Rita is an adult Chihuahua with a rich brown coat. Smaller dogs like Rita can be a good fit for apartments or quieter homes. She’s past the tiny puppy stage and may be easier to settle into a routine.
👉 Meet RITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OREO
- Breed: Border Collie
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (707) 784-1356
Oreo is a young black-and-white Border Collie. This breed is known for being active and smart, so he’ll likely enjoy walks, games, and mental challenges. He may be a great partner for an active person or family.
👉 Meet OREO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SUMMIT
- Breed: Great Pyrenees
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (707) 784-1356
Summit is a beautiful white Great Pyrenees. These large dogs are often calm and steady, and they do best with space and regular exercise. If you love big, fluffy dogs, Summit could be a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet SUMMIT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
APRICOT
- Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (707) 784-1356
Apricot is another brown Doberman Pinscher mix puppy. Like her littermates, she’ll need guidance, socialization, and patience as she grows into an adult dog.
👉 Meet APRICOT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CRICKET
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (707) 784-1356
Cricket is a tiny black Chihuahua puppy. He’ll need gentle handling, basic training, and a safe home where he can grow up feeling secure.
👉 Meet CRICKET and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PEACH
- Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (707) 784-1356
Peach is a brown Doberman Pinscher mix puppy, likely related to Plum and Apricot. She’ll thrive with consistent training, play, and plenty of positive attention.
👉 Meet PEACH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call Solano County Animal Care Services at (707) 784-1356 to ask about these pups, or visit their online listings to see even more.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.