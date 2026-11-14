Fairfield has some wonderful dogs waiting at Solano County Animal Care Services for a second chance. Here are a few of the adoptable faces hoping to go home soon.

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

Mudflap is a medium-sized senior terrier mix with a soft tan and white coat. If you’re looking to give an older dog a cozy, calm home, he could be a great match. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and appreciate a quiet, loving space.

👉 Meet MUDFLAP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix

Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Baby (Puppy)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

Plum is a chocolate-colored Doberman Pinscher mix puppy. She’ll need training, structure, and lots of playtime as she grows. If you’re ready for puppy energy and teaching good manners, Plum may be the one.

👉 Meet PLUM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

Rita is an adult Chihuahua with a rich brown coat. Smaller dogs like Rita can be a good fit for apartments or quieter homes. She’s past the tiny puppy stage and may be easier to settle into a routine.

👉 Meet RITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Young

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

Oreo is a young black-and-white Border Collie. This breed is known for being active and smart, so he’ll likely enjoy walks, games, and mental challenges. He may be a great partner for an active person or family.

👉 Meet OREO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees

Great Pyrenees Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

Summit is a beautiful white Great Pyrenees. These large dogs are often calm and steady, and they do best with space and regular exercise. If you love big, fluffy dogs, Summit could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet SUMMIT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix

Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Baby (Puppy)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

Apricot is another brown Doberman Pinscher mix puppy. Like her littermates, she’ll need guidance, socialization, and patience as she grows into an adult dog.

👉 Meet APRICOT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Baby (Puppy)

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

Cricket is a tiny black Chihuahua puppy. He’ll need gentle handling, basic training, and a safe home where he can grow up feeling secure.

👉 Meet CRICKET and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix

Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Baby (Puppy)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

Peach is a brown Doberman Pinscher mix puppy, likely related to Plum and Apricot. She’ll thrive with consistent training, play, and plenty of positive attention.

👉 Meet PEACH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call Solano County Animal Care Services at (707) 784-1356 to ask about these pups, or visit their online listings to see even more.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.