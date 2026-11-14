undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Fairfield Right Now
Fairfield neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from holiday gear to home organizers and even ready-to-heat meals.
Christmas Outdoor Light Clips - 200 Count Dual-Direction Gutter/Shingle Light Clips
Item: Christmas outdoor light clips, 200 count, dual-direction for gutters or shingles
Brand: Light Pro, described as best commercial grade
Condition: Used
Pickup: Porch pick up only
Location: Capitola–Barbour–Waterman area, Fairfield, CA (off Waterman)
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
These clips are made for hanging outdoor Christmas lights along gutters or roof shingles. Dual-direction design means you can clip lights in different positions depending on your setup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Closet organizer shelves and poles FREE
Item: Rubbermaid-style closet organizer shelves and poles
Condition: Used – good
Pickup: Free pickup in Cordelia (Fairfield, CA)
Location: Cordelia area, Fairfield, CA
Category: Home goods / closet organization
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
This set includes shelves and poles to help organize your closet and add more hanging and storage space. The poster confirms it is available and free.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free food
Item: Microwaveable meals, all new, not expired, and not opened
Quantity: 2 of each meal type:
- Turkey & dressing (2 meals)
- Roast beef & mashed potatoes with gravy (2 meals)
- Chicken breast & mashed potatoes with gravy (2 meals)
Condition: New, unopened, not expired
Preparation: Microwaveable
Location: Fairfield, CA
Category: Miscellaneous / food
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
These are ready-to-heat meals, good for quick lunches or dinners if you need something fast and easy.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free items in Fairfield tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.