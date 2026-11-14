Fairfield neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from holiday gear to home organizers and even ready-to-heat meals.

Item: Christmas outdoor light clips, 200 count, dual-direction for gutters or shingles

Brand: Light Pro, described as best commercial grade

Condition: Used

Pickup: Porch pick up only

Location: Capitola–Barbour–Waterman area, Fairfield, CA (off Waterman)

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

These clips are made for hanging outdoor Christmas lights along gutters or roof shingles. Dual-direction design means you can clip lights in different positions depending on your setup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Rubbermaid-style closet organizer shelves and poles

Condition: Used – good

Pickup: Free pickup in Cordelia (Fairfield, CA)

Location: Cordelia area, Fairfield, CA

Category: Home goods / closet organization

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

This set includes shelves and poles to help organize your closet and add more hanging and storage space. The poster confirms it is available and free.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Microwaveable meals, all new, not expired, and not opened

Quantity: 2 of each meal type:

Turkey & dressing (2 meals)

(2 meals) Roast beef & mashed potatoes with gravy (2 meals)

(2 meals) Chicken breast & mashed potatoes with gravy (2 meals)

Condition: New, unopened, not expired

Preparation: Microwaveable

Location: Fairfield, CA

Category: Miscellaneous / food

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

These are ready-to-heat meals, good for quick lunches or dinners if you need something fast and easy.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items in Fairfield tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.