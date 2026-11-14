📅 Learn how Fairfield uses maps on GIS Day

The City of Fairfield’s GIS (geographic information systems) team is hosting an information table on Wednesday, November 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Civic Center Library, 1150 Kentucky Street.

Residents are invited to stop by, meet the team, and see how the City uses maps and location data to:

Look at public safety trends by location

by location Show where City projects are happening

are happening Map parks and amenities like pickleball courts

This event is part of Fairfield’s celebration of “GIS: Powering Purpose and Innovation.”

For more information, call (707) 428-7539 or visit www.fairfield.ca.gov/GIS.