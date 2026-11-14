undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fairfield
📅 Meet Fairfield’s GIS team at Civic Center Library Nov. 18
13 days ago
📅 Learn how Fairfield uses maps on GIS Day
The City of Fairfield’s GIS (geographic information systems) team is hosting an information table on Wednesday, November 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Civic Center Library, 1150 Kentucky Street.
Residents are invited to stop by, meet the team, and see how the City uses maps and location data to:
- Look at public safety trends by location
- Show where City projects are happening
- Map parks and amenities like pickleball courts
This event is part of Fairfield’s celebration of “GIS: Powering Purpose and Innovation.”
For more information, call (707) 428-7539 or visit www.fairfield.ca.gov/GIS.
More Info: Fairfield celebrates GIS Day on November 18 | Late...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1