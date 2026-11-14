Fairfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital shifts to home-based care. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and keep growing your skills.

Employer: CareRev

CareRev Location: Fairfield, CA (acute care facility)

(acute care facility) Salary: $79–$88 per hour

Type: Per diem / flexible shifts

Pick up L&D shifts when it works for you and get paid well for it. You choose your schedule through the CareRev app, working with expectant moms and newborns in an acute care setting.

Employer: US Military Treatment Facilities under DHA (60th Medical Group, David Grant Medical Center)

(60th Medical Group, David Grant Medical Center) Location: Travis AFB, CA (near Fairfield)

(near Fairfield) Salary: $111,896 – $145,468 per year (GS-12)

(GS-12) Type: Full-time, permanent federal position

Serve active-duty members in flight and operational medicine with a stable federal role. This job offers structured hours, strong pay, and the chance to practice at a major military medical center.

Employer: Amore Hospice INC

Location: Fairfield, CA

Salary: From $28.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, in-person

Support hospice patients in their homes with personal care and comfort-focused services. Good fit if you want meaningful one-on-one time with patients and a smaller, part-time schedule.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.