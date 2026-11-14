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🏥 Fairfield, CA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Fairfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital shifts to home-based care. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and keep growing your skills.
Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse (L&D RN) – Per Diem
- Employer: CareRev
- Location: Fairfield, CA (acute care facility)
- Salary: $79–$88 per hour
- Type: Per diem / flexible shifts
Pick up L&D shifts when it works for you and get paid well for it. You choose your schedule through the CareRev app, working with expectant moms and newborns in an acute care setting.
Physician Assistant (Aeromedical)
- Employer: US Military Treatment Facilities under DHA (60th Medical Group, David Grant Medical Center)
- Location: Travis AFB, CA (near Fairfield)
- Salary: $111,896 – $145,468 per year (GS-12)
- Type: Full-time, permanent federal position
Serve active-duty members in flight and operational medicine with a stable federal role. This job offers structured hours, strong pay, and the chance to practice at a major military medical center.
Certified Home Health Aide
- Employer: Amore Hospice INC
- Location: Fairfield, CA
- Salary: From $28.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time, in-person
Support hospice patients in their homes with personal care and comfort-focused services. Good fit if you want meaningful one-on-one time with patients and a smaller, part-time schedule.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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