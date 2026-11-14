Fairfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from gyms to candy tours. If you like helping people and keeping things moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Fairfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $25.00/hour + monthly bonus

Lead the stocking team, keep the store safe and organized, and model strong customer service. This role comes with bonus potential, paid time off (up to 152 hours/year), 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, associate discounts, and a clear path to promotion, plus schedules within 6am–10pm.

Employer: Planet Fitness (Taymax Group)

Location: 2525 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA 94533

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.90 – $17.50/hour

Be the friendly face at the front desk—greet members, answer phones, give tours, and help people sign up and manage their accounts. Good fit if you’re 18+, reliable, love fitness, and enjoy talking with people while keeping the club clean and welcoming.

Employer: Magic Memories

Location: Jelly Belly Visitors Center, Fairfield, CA

Type: Seasonal/Temporary, Part-time (15–25 hrs/week)

Pay: Starting at $16.90/hour

Take fun photos of visitors at the Jelly Belly attraction and sell photo souvenirs in a lively, touristy setting. No photography experience needed, paid training is included, and schedules are flexible with immediate hiring through 01/31/2027.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact hours are often flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.