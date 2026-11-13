The Robbieburr Berger Park & Recreation Center in Fairfield will hold its grand opening on Thursday, November 19 with a 10:00–10:45 AM ribbon cutting and 11:00 AM–2:00 PM family activities. For the 10:00 AM ribbon cutting, there will be no on-site parking; visitors must use nearby lots at Super La Favorita, 1950 N. Texas Street and Food 4 Less, 1833 N. Texas Street, and carpooling is encouraged. Limited on-site parking opens after 11:00 AM, when visitors can tour the new park and center, enjoy playgrounds and sports courts, see a Fairfield Fire truck, join Parks & Recreation Fun on the Run, and get ice cream from the Fairfield Police Department Frosty 5-0 van. More information: www.fairfield.ca.gov/robbie

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Fairfield, CA - Government