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Fairfield
Meet Fairfield GIS Team at Civic Center Library
10 days ago
The City of Fairfield will host a GIS Day event at the Fairfield Civic Center Library, 1150 Kentucky St, on Wednesday, November 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Residents can meet the City’s GIS team and learn how maps and local data are used to plan projects, track changes, and guide City services.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Fairfield, CA - Government
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