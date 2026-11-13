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Fairfield
District 6 meet and greet with Councilmember Sandhu
8 days ago
District 6 Councilmember Manveer Sandhu will host a meet and greet on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2480 Lake Club Drive, Fairfield, CA 94533. Residents can speak with the councilmember, ask questions, and share ideas about community issues.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Fairfield, CA - Government
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