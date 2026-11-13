The City of Fairfield is hosting a GIS Day event to share how maps and local data help plan projects, track changes, and guide City services. Neighbors can learn what public safety numbers show about Fairfield, where City projects are happening, and how to find places like the nearest pickleball court.

The event will be at the library on Wednesday, November 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. City staff from the GIS team will be there to talk with visitors and show how GIS supports the community.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Fairfield