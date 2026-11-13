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🐱 Playful Fairfield Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Fairfield is full of tiny whiskers and big hearts right now. These adoptable kittens are looking for safe, loving homes where they can grow up and feel secure.
Below are some of the sweet cats waiting for you in Fairfield, CA.
WILLA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (707) 784-1356
Willa is a young brown tabby kitten at the county shelter, hoping for a fresh start in a forever home.
👉 Meet Willa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BEAUTY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (707) 784-1356
Beauty is a calico baby with striking colors, waiting at the shelter for someone to take her home.
👉 Meet Beauty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TIPSY
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (707) 784-1356
Tipsy is a fluffy tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings, ready to grow up in a loving home.
👉 Meet Tipsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BEAST
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (All)
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (707) 784-1356
Beast is a sleek all-black baby boy, waiting at the shelter for a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Beast and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jack
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue
Jack is a medium-haired kitten with white and black coloring, available through a local rescue.
👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Taylor
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue
Taylor is a baby boy with a mix of white and brown tabby markings, looking for a safe, indoor home.
👉 Meet Taylor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toast
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue
Toast is a fluffy white and brown tabby girl, ready to settle into a loving family.
👉 Meet Toast and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Garnet
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue/White
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue
Garnet is a gray-and-white baby boy with a fee-waived adoption, making it easier to bring him home.
👉 Meet Garnet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Julio Pudding
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue
Julio Pudding is a white and brown tabby kitten with medium-length fur, waiting for his forever family.
👉 Meet Julio Pudding and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Topaz
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue/White
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue
Topaz is another gray-and-white baby boy with a waived adoption fee, hoping for a caring home.
👉 Meet Topaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Onyx
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue
Onyx is a black-and-white baby boy with a fee-waived adoption, ready to leave rescue life behind.
👉 Meet Onyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Solano County Animal Care Services or The Perfect Catch Rescue and meet these kittens in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.