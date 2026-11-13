Fairfield is full of tiny whiskers and big hearts right now. These adoptable kittens are looking for safe, loving homes where they can grow up and feel secure.

Below are some of the sweet cats waiting for you in Fairfield, CA.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

Willa is a young brown tabby kitten at the county shelter, hoping for a fresh start in a forever home.

👉 Meet Willa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

Beauty is a calico baby with striking colors, waiting at the shelter for someone to take her home.

👉 Meet Beauty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

Tipsy is a fluffy tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings, ready to grow up in a loving home.

👉 Meet Tipsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

Beast is a sleek all-black baby boy, waiting at the shelter for a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Beast and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue

Jack is a medium-haired kitten with white and black coloring, available through a local rescue.

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown Tabby

White/Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue

Taylor is a baby boy with a mix of white and brown tabby markings, looking for a safe, indoor home.

👉 Meet Taylor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown Tabby

White/Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue

Toast is a fluffy white and brown tabby girl, ready to settle into a loving family.

👉 Meet Toast and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue/White

Gray or Blue/White Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue

Garnet is a gray-and-white baby boy with a fee-waived adoption, making it easier to bring him home.

👉 Meet Garnet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown Tabby

White/Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue

Julio Pudding is a white and brown tabby kitten with medium-length fur, waiting for his forever family.

👉 Meet Julio Pudding and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue/White

Gray or Blue/White Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue

Topaz is another gray-and-white baby boy with a waived adoption fee, hoping for a caring home.

👉 Meet Topaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: The Perfect Catch Rescue

Onyx is a black-and-white baby boy with a fee-waived adoption, ready to leave rescue life behind.

👉 Meet Onyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Solano County Animal Care Services or The Perfect Catch Rescue and meet these kittens in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.