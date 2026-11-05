Friday Night Bingo at Fairfield Adult Rec Center

Friday Night Bingo returns to the Adult Recreation Center (ARC) this Friday, with doors opening at 3:00 pm and games starting at 6:00 pm. Players can enjoy prizes and social time while helping support ARC programs and clubs, with all games run by volunteers. All experience levels are welcome, and seating is open to anyone looking for a fun community night out.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Fairfield Parks & Recreation