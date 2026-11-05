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Fairfield

Friday Night Bingo at Fairfield Adult Rec Center

7 days ago
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Friday Night Bingo returns to the Adult Recreation Center (ARC) this Friday, with doors opening at 3:00 pm and games starting at 6:00 pm. Players can enjoy prizes and social time while helping support ARC programs and clubs, with all games run by volunteers. All experience levels are welcome, and seating is open to anyone looking for a fun community night out.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Fairfield Parks & Recreation

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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