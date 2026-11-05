Día de los Muertos evening gathering in Fairfield

On November 2, neighbors in Fairfield gathered to celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and remember loved ones who have passed. People shared Pan de Muerto, hot chocolate, coffee, face painting, and other fun activities. A colorful ofrenda held photos, memories, and tributes.

The night ended with a candlelight time by the pond. Attendees wrote names and special messages for the people they wished to remember, making it a quiet and caring moment for the community.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Fairfield